Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

NTRS has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Northern Trust from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $96.50 in a report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.29.

Northern Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NTRS opened at $78.16 on Wednesday. Northern Trust has a one year low of $75.97 and a one year high of $113.15. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.64.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $171,072.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $48,800.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at $486,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $171,072.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,901,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,457,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,377 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,287,000 after acquiring an additional 689,920 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,233,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $551,612,000 after acquiring an additional 566,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1,080.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 600,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,974,000 after acquiring an additional 550,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

