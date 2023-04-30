Northern Trust Co. (NTRSO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on July 1st

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2938 per share on Saturday, July 1st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Northern Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NTRSO stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $25.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.90 and a 200-day moving average of $21.42.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

About Northern Trust

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.