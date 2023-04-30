Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities dropped their target price on Northern Technologies International from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Northern Technologies International Stock Performance

Shares of NTIC stock opened at $11.45 on Thursday. Northern Technologies International has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.70.

Northern Technologies International Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Northern Technologies International

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

In related news, Director Sarah E. Kemp purchased 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $29,997.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,403.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 22.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 234.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the period. 34.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

