Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Short Interest Down 22.0% in April

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,660,000 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the March 31st total of 13,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Nokia Oyj

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 7.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj Price Performance

Shares of Nokia Oyj stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.19. 14,428,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,452,524. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.67.

Nokia Oyj Increases Dividend

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 16.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a $0.0329 dividend. This is a boost from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is presently 11.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOK. UBS Group downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.73.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.