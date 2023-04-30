Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Short Interest Update

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the March 31st total of 3,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 453,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Nkarta Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.95. The stock had a trading volume of 252,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,152. Nkarta has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $19.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.64. The company has a market cap of $242.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.14.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NKTX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Nkarta during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Natixis bought a new position in Nkarta during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Nkarta by 13,661.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Nkarta by 39.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Nkarta during the third quarter worth $46,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

