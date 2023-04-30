Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) Short Interest Up 24.5% in April

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the March 31st total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,030,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Nitches Stock Performance

Shares of Nitches stock remained flat at $0.00 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 731,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284,703. Nitches has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.07.

Nitches Company Profile

Nitches, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of clothing. Its products include sleepwear, loungewear, sportswear, casual clothes, and home decor. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Las Vegas NV.

