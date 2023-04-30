Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPNKF) Short Interest Update

Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPNKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,700 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the March 31st total of 244,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Nippon Shinyaku Stock Performance

Shares of NPNKF stock remained flat at $55.55 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.55. Nippon Shinyaku has a fifty-two week low of $55.55 and a fifty-two week high of $56.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nippon Shinyaku from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Nippon Shinyaku Company Profile

Nippon Shinyaku Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and foodstuffs in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Pharmaceuticals and Functional Food segments. It offers drugs in the fields of urology, hematology, intractable and rare diseases, gynecology, otorhinolaryngology, and other diseases.

