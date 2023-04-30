Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 284,600 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the March 31st total of 243,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,846.0 days.

Nippon Electric Glass Stock Performance

Shares of NPEGF stock traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $18.00. The company had a trading volume of 416 shares, compared to its average volume of 319. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.06. Nippon Electric Glass has a twelve month low of $16.84 and a twelve month high of $21.45.

Nippon Electric Glass Company Profile

Nippon Electric Glass Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty glass products and glassmaking machinery. It offers glass for flat panel displays, optical devices, electronic devices, solar cells, building materials, lighting, pharmaceutical, and medical applications; glass fiber; heat-resistant glasses; and thin film coatings.

