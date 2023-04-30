Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 1,227 Shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA)

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI China A ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China A ETF during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:CNYA opened at $32.26 on Friday. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a 1-year low of $25.46 and a 1-year high of $35.58. The company has a market capitalization of $325.83 million, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.11.

The iShares MSCI China A ETF (CNYA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China A Inclusion index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese A-share equities. CNYA was launched on Jun 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

