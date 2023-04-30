Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Newmont Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Newmont stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.40. 8,037,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,080,026. Newmont has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $74.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.82 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.08 and a 200-day moving average of $47.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -242.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. UBS Group cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Newmont from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Newmont from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.38.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $538,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at $15,216,027.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,380 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Newmont by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.