Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Newell Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $12.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.69. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 180.40%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 28,282 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $367,666.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 94,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,766. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $1,650,307.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 845,631 shares in the company, valued at $12,997,348.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 28,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $367,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,766. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,445,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,160,000 after purchasing an additional 443,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,746,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,946,000 after acquiring an additional 623,235 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,290,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,268,000 after acquiring an additional 338,596 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,629,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,195,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,792,000 after purchasing an additional 162,607 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on NWL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.27.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

See Also

