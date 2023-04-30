New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23, Yahoo Finance reports. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 666.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYCB traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.69. 51,228,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,208,066. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.00. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.40%.
In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 30,800 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.57 per share, for a total transaction of $756,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,756. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,850. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 30,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.57 per share, for a total transaction of $756,756.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NYCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after buying an additional 63,418 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 71,460 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 20,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.
