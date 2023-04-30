NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.17-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $22.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.94.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NETSTREIT Stock Up 2.4 %

NTST stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.22. The stock had a trading volume of 642,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,913. NETSTREIT has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $23.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.94.

NETSTREIT Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 533.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.