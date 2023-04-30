Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Regatta Capital Group LLC

Regatta Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,475 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 10.0% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 27.6% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. New Street Research boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $305.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.78.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $4.08 on Friday, reaching $329.93. 4,228,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,468,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $379.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $323.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

