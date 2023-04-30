Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 337,100 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the March 31st total of 290,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 41.6 days.

Neo Performance Materials Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NOPMF traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.66. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,723. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.37. Neo Performance Materials has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $13.16.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

Neo Performance Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal-based functional materials. It operates through the following segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, Rare Metals, and Corporate. The Magnequench segment focuses in the manufacture of bonded NdFeB powders and bonded permanent magnets.

