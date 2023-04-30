Navcoin Trading Down 43.7% Over Last 7 Days (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 30th. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0553 or 0.00000186 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Navcoin has traded 43.7% lower against the US dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.21 million and $60,305.24 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00142066 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00061866 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00031928 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00039646 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000152 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003402 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,017,974 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

