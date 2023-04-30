Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Short Interest Down 15.6% in April

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 601,600 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the March 31st total of 712,600 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on NLS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Nautilus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair cut Nautilus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.67.

Get Nautilus alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nautilus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLS. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Nautilus during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nautilus by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nautilus Stock Up 1.5 %

Nautilus stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.58. Nautilus has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $3.37.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). Nautilus had a negative net margin of 30.37% and a negative return on equity of 69.62%. The firm had revenue of $98.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.37 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Nautilus will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nautilus

(Get Rating)

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.