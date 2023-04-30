Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,700 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the March 31st total of 283,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Stock Performance

Nature’s Sunshine Products stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $16.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.39.

Get Nature's Sunshine Products alerts:

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $102.75 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Nature’s Sunshine Products

NATR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nature’s Sunshine Products in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NATR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 38.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the first quarter worth about $590,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 67.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 31,148 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 560,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,429,000 after purchasing an additional 31,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the first quarter worth about $596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

(Get Rating)

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.