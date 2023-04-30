National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 3,612.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 770,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $28,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 193,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,340,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,989,000 after acquiring an additional 37,096 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in National Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,710,000. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NATI. Jefferies Financial Group cut National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on National Instruments in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut National Instruments from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut National Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.57.

In other news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $113,599.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $113,599.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 35,896 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $1,947,358.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,217,204.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NATI stock opened at $58.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.12 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.37. National Instruments Co. has a 1 year low of $29.81 and a 1 year high of $58.29.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. National Instruments had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $448.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.25 million. Analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.56%.

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

