Nano Price Down 0.4% This Week (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00002818 BTC on exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $109.73 million and approximately $762,931.76 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nano has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,228.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.41 or 0.00309360 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00012252 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.16 or 0.00527518 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00067377 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.08 or 0.00407492 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

