NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the March 31st total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NACCO Industries Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NC opened at $36.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.99. NACCO Industries has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $63.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $270.90 million, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.80.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $63.53 million for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 30.68%.

NACCO Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. NACCO Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.23%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of NACCO Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NACCO Industries by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in NACCO Industries by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in NACCO Industries by 533.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in NACCO Industries by 1,355.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NACCO Industries during the second quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

NACCO Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of surface mines that supply coal to power generation companies. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining), and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment includes surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers.

Featured Stories

