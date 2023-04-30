My Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 2,336 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

My Legacy Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

VTV stock traded up $1.23 on Friday, hitting $140.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,687,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,963. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $147.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.82. The stock has a market cap of $99.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

