My Legacy Advisors LLC Raises Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,803 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 19,812 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,499 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,825 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 15,907 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 36,295 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 13,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.07.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.82. 3,448,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,936,125. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.20. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $83.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $90.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.60%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.