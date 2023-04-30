My Legacy Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,260 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global upgraded Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.11.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.29. 5,979,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,877,649. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $114.31. The company has a market capitalization of $131.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.02.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 73.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

