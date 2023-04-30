My Legacy Advisors LLC Has $3 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 69.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,907 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 1.3% of My Legacy Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 17,015 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $16,807,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 450,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,667,000 after purchasing an additional 55,103 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,424,844 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.62 and a 200 day moving average of $46.76. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

