My Legacy Advisors LLC Buys 2,040 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MPC stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,342,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,707. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $54.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

