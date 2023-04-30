My Legacy Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 114.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

TLH traded up $1.47 on Friday, hitting $114.63. 450,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,281. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.68 and a twelve month high of $125.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.07.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

