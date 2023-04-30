My Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires 318 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 155.4% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 615.6% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Trane Technologies stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $185.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,289,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,627. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $196.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.98, for a total transaction of $80,715.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,562,076.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.98, for a total transaction of $80,715.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,562,076.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $85,941.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,268,929.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,967 shares of company stock worth $3,007,750 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stephens raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.61.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

