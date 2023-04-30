My Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires 25,475 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 112.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,475 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,358,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,509,101,000 after acquiring an additional 15,081,042 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,357,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,422,000 after acquiring an additional 168,776 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,028,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,893,000 after buying an additional 2,900,697 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,405,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,051,000 after buying an additional 2,645,763 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,558.1% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,418,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 13,130,071 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

IUSB stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.25. 3,338,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,964,128. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.84. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $43.12 and a 1-year high of $48.23.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

