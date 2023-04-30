MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on May 15th

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd.

MTY Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:MTY opened at C$58.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$62.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$61.09. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of C$45.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$73.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$241.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$231.40 million. MTY Food Group had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 11.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MTY Food Group will post 3.7536694 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTY Food Group Company Profile

Several analysts recently commented on MTY shares. National Bankshares raised their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. CIBC decreased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$59.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MTY Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$70.00.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

Further Reading

