MTM Investment Management LLC Sells 922 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

MTM Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for about 1.0% of MTM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 244,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 80,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 11,292 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 69,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 21,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

RDVY opened at $45.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.98 and a 200-day moving average of $45.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.34 and a fifty-two week high of $49.17.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.211 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.