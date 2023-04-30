MTM Investment Management LLC Sells 841 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

MTM Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. HF Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $341,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 138,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,987,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 49,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 624,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,074,000 after buying an additional 45,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $847,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,292 shares in the company, valued at $19,947,654.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $847,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,292 shares in the company, valued at $19,947,654.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $2,764,440. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

FISV opened at $122.12 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $122.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.64. The firm has a market cap of $75.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FISV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (up from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.25.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

