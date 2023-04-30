MTM Investment Management LLC Sells 72 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

MTM Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 2,254.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 831,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $138,216,000 after acquiring an additional 795,926 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,087,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $845,914,000 after acquiring an additional 488,829 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,645,000 after acquiring an additional 451,235 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,729,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 764,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $141,930,000 after acquiring an additional 374,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STE. TheStreet downgraded shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut STERIS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $188.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.88. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $159.21 and a 52-week high of $236.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.48.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -648.25%.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

