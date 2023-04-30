MTM Investment Management LLC Sells 305 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

MTM Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,792,000 after buying an additional 5,270,426 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,699,000 after buying an additional 2,906,994 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,707,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,037,000 after buying an additional 116,118 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 898.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,521,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,554,000 after buying an additional 3,168,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $281,635,000. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Activision Blizzard

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.79.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $77.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.44 and a 200-day moving average of $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $87.01.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.33. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Featured Stories

