MTM Investment Management LLC Sells 120 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

MTM Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 423.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 21,657 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $219,000.

IWV stock opened at $237.96 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $201.82 and a 1 year high of $250.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.83 and a 200 day moving average of $228.45. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

