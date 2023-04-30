MTM Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

MTM Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,881,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,263,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,192 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,049,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,356,148,000 after buying an additional 3,443,946 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,714,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,599,980,000 after buying an additional 581,532 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,294,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $810,526,000 after acquiring an additional 221,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,989,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,004,000 after acquiring an additional 71,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:TFC opened at $32.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.25.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.24.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

