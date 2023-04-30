MTM Investment Management LLC Purchases 255 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,058 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 290.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,428,383 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $786,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,642 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 15,603.1% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,156,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 3,136,223 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Visa by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,821,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,695 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $291,294,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 30.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,922,846 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,052,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 1.6 %

V stock opened at $232.73 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.45 and a 200 day moving average of $216.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

