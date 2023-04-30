MTM Investment Management LLC Has $3.60 Million Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Commerce Bancshares comprises 1.9% of MTM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,554,000 after purchasing an additional 544,292 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,709,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,385,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,195,000 after acquiring an additional 181,148 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 519,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,335,000 after purchasing an additional 117,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,332,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,743,000 after purchasing an additional 117,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $55.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.38 and a 200-day moving average of $65.50. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $52.21 and a one year high of $72.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $389.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.87%.

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $297,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,677 shares in the company, valued at $12,696,349.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David W. Kemper sold 1,036 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $69,816.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,162,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,333,866.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $297,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,696,349.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,117 shares of company stock worth $1,607,327. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBSH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

