MTM Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

MTM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zoetis Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.43.

NYSE ZTS opened at $175.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $81.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $183.80.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.