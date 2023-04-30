MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Short Interest Up 44.0% in April

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 926,100 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the March 31st total of 643,300 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 364,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $2,150,706.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,823 shares in the company, valued at $523,604.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSC Industrial Direct

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,379.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

NYSE MSM traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $90.73. The company had a trading volume of 289,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.03. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12-month low of $71.32 and a 12-month high of $91.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.39.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $961.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.76 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.66%. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.67.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.