MSA Safety (MSA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $443.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.88 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 25.79%. MSA Safety’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect MSA Safety to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MSA Safety Price Performance

MSA opened at $129.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.63. MSA Safety has a 1 year low of $108.75 and a 1 year high of $146.33.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.35%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on MSA Safety from $136.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at MSA Safety

In other MSA Safety news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,949 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $261,711.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,966.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 713 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total value of $96,461.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,709.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSA Safety

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 71.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety

(Get Rating)

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment includes manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

See Also

