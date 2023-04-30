Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACAW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACAW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the March 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Moringa Acquisition stock. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACAW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 242,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Moringa Acquisition Stock Performance

Moringa Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.10 during trading hours on Friday. 37 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,748. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09. Moringa Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.20.

