Morgan Stanley Boosts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $300.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on META. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Edward Jones raised shares of Meta Platforms from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $188.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $243.74.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.7 %

META stock opened at $240.32 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $241.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $623.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.90.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,132. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $2,271,038.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at $11,424,305.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,648 shares of company stock worth $12,518,517 over the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.