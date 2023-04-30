Moonbeam Reaches Market Capitalization of $216.62 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001178 BTC on exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $216.62 million and $2.44 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00058583 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00039263 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00021810 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000252 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006533 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001122 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 627,643,945 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.