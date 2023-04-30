Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B) Declares $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the aerospace company on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

Moog Stock Performance

MOG.B opened at $90.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.61. Moog has a 1-year low of $69.94 and a 1-year high of $101.46.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $760.10 million for the quarter.

About Moog

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

