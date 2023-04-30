Model N (NYSE:MODN) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $35.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Model N in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Model N from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Model N from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Model N from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Model N from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Model N has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.63.

NYSE MODN opened at $30.80 on Thursday. Model N has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $43.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.51 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. On average, analysts predict that Model N will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 20,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $711,452.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,370,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John Ederer sold 10,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $347,310.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,115.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 20,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $711,452.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,370,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,238 shares of company stock worth $1,832,671 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Model N during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its position in shares of Model N by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 52,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Model N by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Model N during the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Model N by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,792,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,923,000 after purchasing an additional 19,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

