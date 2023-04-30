MOBOX (MBOX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $93.51 Million

MOBOX (MBOX) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 29th. MOBOX has a market capitalization of $93.51 million and approximately $3.61 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MOBOX token can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00001691 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MOBOX has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MOBOX Profile

MOBOX’s launch date was April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 369,987,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,511,370 tokens. The official message board for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox. The official website for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX is a community-driven platform empowering users by rewarding them for their engagement and enjoyment. By using innovative tokenomics, utilizing finance and games. Whilst also combining the best of DeFi and NFTs to create a truly unique and everlasting FREE TO PLAY, PLAY TO EARN ECOSYSTEM.

MBOX Token hodlers have the right to submit and vote on proposals. Hodlers will be able to manage the success of the platform such as games to develop and integrate, unique functions, events, development and more.”

Buying and Selling MOBOX

