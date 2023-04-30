Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 48,705 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 432,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,705 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Xcel Energy worth $30,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,106,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,840,000 after acquiring an additional 935,841 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,652,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,732,000 after purchasing an additional 692,420 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,177,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,264,000 after purchasing an additional 522,221 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,966,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,596,000 after purchasing an additional 70,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,319,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,417,000 after purchasing an additional 30,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XEL. Mizuho dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $69.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.60. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.89 and a 1 year high of $77.66. The company has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.42.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.40%.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.