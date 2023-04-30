Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 22,040 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 214,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 22,040 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $32,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,943,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,004,242,000 after acquiring an additional 629,153 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,955,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,033,368,000 after buying an additional 257,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,152,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,598,661,000 after buying an additional 73,495 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,478,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $787,483,000 after buying an additional 627,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,203,000 after purchasing an additional 942,651 shares during the last quarter.

A has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.31.

NYSE A opened at $135.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.86 and a 200-day moving average of $144.51. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, January 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

