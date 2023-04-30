Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $387.95 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,324,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 451,674 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.1% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $387,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in Alphabet by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,228,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $286,451,000 after purchasing an additional 805,968 shares during the period. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT now owns 54,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 7,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 437,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,839,000 after buying an additional 21,549 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $108.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $123.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.14.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Bank of America increased their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,209,164 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

